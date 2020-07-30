Stocks lower, Big tech mixed, Ford not as grim

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of Wall Street stumbled today, but another rise for big technology stocks helped keep the market’s losses in check. The S&P dropped 12.22 points, or 0.4%, to 3,246.22, with nearly three out of four stocks in the index falling. The index bounced back from an earlier loss of 1.7%. Among the hardest-hit were oil producers, banks and other companies that most need the economy to pull out of its recession. UPS and others had stronger-than-expected profit reports. The Dow lost 225.92 points, or 0.9%, to 26,313.65. Earlier in the day, the Dow was down by more than 500 points. Steadying prices for bit tech-oriented stocks helped the Nasdaq to completely erase its early loss and climb 44.87, or 0.4%, to end the day at 10,587.81.

UNDATED (AP) — Big Tech companies reported mixed quarterly earnings today. The staggering economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic was reflected in reports from Amazon, Facebook, and Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet. Alphabet reported its first-ever drop in quarterly revenue, a telling sign of a downturn in the digital ad market, one that also slowed Facebook’s revenue growth. Apple delivered surprisingly strong numbers with rising revenue and profit, while Amazon benefited from stay-at-home e-commerce sales.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has posted results that were not as grim as expected for its second quarter that saw its U.S. factories shuttered for half the period to combat the spread of the coronavirus and car buyers sheltering in place. Ford reported a $1.12 billion second-quarter net profit, pushed into the black by a $3.5 billion gain on the value of its stake in the Argo AI autonomous vehicle operation. Without the one-time gain, the company lost $1.9 billion, or a 35 cents per share. But that was far better than the $1.17 a share loss Wall Street had expected. A year ago, Ford posted a $148 million net profit.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $600-per-week unemployment benefit created to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic appears likely to expire. The Senate left Washington today, just one day before it was set to lapse without extending it. Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell made a procedural move to make it easier to turn next week for a potential compromise. Republicans want to extend the bonus unemployment benefit at less than $600. But talks with Democrats are at a standstill despite widespread agreement that more coronavirus aid is needed. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he’s not even optimistic that a deal could be struck next week.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What’s more relevant to voters, a strong stock market or the economy? A market decline in the run-up to a presidential election has preceded the incumbent party’s ouster seven out of the eight times it’s happened since World War II. With the 2020 election less than 100 days away, the S&P 500 index has nearly recovered from its over 30% plunge in March due to the pandemic. But a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens to prolong the recession, which could outweigh Wall Street’s prospects in voters’ minds leading up to the election.