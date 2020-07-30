Stocks sink…US economy sees worst quarterly plunge ever

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling in early trading on Wall Street as the market’s see-saw week snaps sharply back downward. The major U.S. indexes were sharply lower, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling more than 500 points in the early going. Treasury yields also fell in a sign of increased caution, while gold ticked down from its record level. The losses come after reports showed that layoffs are continuing at their stubborn pace across the country and that the U.S. economy contracted at a nearly 33% annual rate in the spring, the worst quarter on record.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%. The Commerce Department’s estimate of the second-quarter decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, marked the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947. The previous worst quarterly contraction, a 10% drop, occurred in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, further evidence of the devastation the coronavirus outbreak has unleashed on the U.S. economy. The continuing wave of job cuts is occurring against the backdrop of a spike in virus cases that has led many states to halt plans to reopen businesses and has caused millions of consumers to delay any return to traveling, shopping and other normal economic activity. Those trends have forced many businesses to cut jobs or at least delay hiring.

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on Comcast in the second quarter as movie theaters closed, theme parks shut down and advertisers cut back. The company reported today that its NBCUniversal TV, film and theme park divisions, as well as its Sky unit in Europe, all suffered steep drops in revenue in the April-through-June quarter. But it wasn’t all grim news. The Philadelphia-based company added U.S. internet customers and 10 million people have signed up for its new Peacock streaming service since April. Overall, Comcast’s profit fell 4.4% to $2.99 billion, while revenue slid 12% to $23.72 billion.

LONDON (AP) — A technology research firm says Huawei (WAH’-way) has overtaken Samsung to become the world’s biggest smartphone seller, as its home market in China emerged from the coronavirus pandemic better off than other economies. Analysts at Canalys say Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the second quarter of 2020. While the figure was down 5% compared with a year ago, it was a smaller decline than rival Samsung, which saw smartphone sales slide 30% to 53.7 million. Huawei still faces U.S. government sanctions restricting its international business, but it has come to dominate the domestic market.