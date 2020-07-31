Stocks struggle despite Big Tech surge

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Tech continues to rally, but much of the rest of Wall Street is struggling today. Stocks that most need the economy to reopen are seeing the sharpest losses, such as in the travel industry. Energy stocks are also weak. The market’s losses would have been even steeper if not for continued gains for Amazon, Apple and Facebook, which reported much stronger results for the spring than Wall Street expected. In signs of caution, the 10-year Treasury yield remains close to its lowest level since it dropped to a record low in March, and gold is continuing its record-setting run as investors search for safety.

UNDATED (AP) — Spirit Airlines has warned up to 30% of its employees that they will lose their jobs in October, and regional carrier ExpressJet’s future is in doubt after losing a key contract as the virus pandemic continues to hammer the airline industry. Spirit is the latest airline to deliver layoff warnings to employees, which are required by federal law 60 days before large-scale job cuts. Earlier in July, United Airlines issued layoff warnings for 36,000 employees, and it warned pilots this week of possible additional job losses this year and next year. American Airlines notified 25,000 workers that they could be furloughed in October, when billions in federal money to help cover payroll costs expires.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House appears keen to endorse a temporary extension of a $600 per week supplemental unemployment benefit as the popular boost to both the economy and family budgets is about to expire. The idea is a prominent feature of top-level Washington talks on a major election-season COVID-19 response measure. After late-night talks failed to produce a breakthrough, the two sides took their case to the media Friday morning. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows accused Democrats of refusing to negotiate, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a short-term extension only makes sense if the two sides are close to a deal on a far more sweeping relief bill.

LONDON (AP) — Pharma giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur have announced they will supply 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine to the United States as drugmakers scramble to develop drugs to stem the pandemic. The companies say the United States will pay up to $2.1 billion “for development including clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery of its vaccine.″ Sanofi will get the bulk of the funds. The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Surging sales of cancer medicines and reduced spending across the board helped Merck overcome a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic and pushed second quarter profits up by 12%. The drugmaker blew past Wall Street projections and boosted its financial forecast for the year today, even as it spends heavily on the development of two experimental vaccines and a possible treatment for COVID-19. Unlike many rivals developing vaccines that will require two doses, Merck is aiming for one-dose vaccines.