Winning month…Aid debate…Twitter hack arrests

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Tech continues to steamroll through the pandemic, and strong gains for some of the market’s most influential companies on Friday helped Wall Street close out its fourth straight winning month. The S&P 0.8% following blowout profit reports from Apple and several other tech titans. The gains didn’t come easily, though, and the stock market flipped up and down through the day amid worries about the economy and whether Congress can find agreement on more aid for it. Other markets continued to show caution. The Dow Jones was down as many as 300 points before finishing the day up 114.67, or 0.4%, at 26,428.32.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per- week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but is expiring Friday. The idea is a prominent feature of top-level Washington talks that are set to continue Saturday on a major election-season COVID-19 response measure. The two sides took their case to the media Friday. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows accused Democrats of refusing to negotiate, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a short-term extension only makes sense if agreement is near on the larger relief bill.

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a British man, a Florida man and a Florida teen hacked the Twitter accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls to scam people around the globe out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin. The 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Tampa. The adults face federal charges in California. The arrests came after hackers sent bogus tweets on July 15 from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.

NEW YORK (AP) — Published reports say President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, and Microsoft is in talks to buy it. Trump told reporters Friday at the White House that the administration is considering banning the app. TikTok has said it has tens of millions of U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. It has a reputation for fun, goofy videos and is popular with young people. But its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about censorship of videos and the potential for sharing user data with Chinese officials.

DETROIT (AP) — As automakers introduce more models powered by electricity, there may not be enough public charging stations to handle the load. There are 26,000 public electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. with more than 84,000 plugs. The country will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles powered by batteries alone. Companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. On Friday, General Motors and charging company EVGo said they would add 2,700 outlets in the U.S. during the next five years.