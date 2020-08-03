Markets gain…Record government borrowing…Trump taxes

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street and around the world Monday following several encouraging reports on the economy. The S&P added another 0.7% onto its four-month winning streak. Big Tech led the way higher again, and Microsoft and Apple alone accounted for most of the S&P gain. Earlier, reports showed that manufacturing improved across much of the world, including in Europe and the United States. The Dow rose 236.08 points, or 0.9%, to 26,664.40.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year’s second quarter. Treasury officials announced Monday that the government also plans to borrow $1.22 trillion in the October-December period. The amounts include $1 trillion in expected borrowing to finance another economic stimulus package, which at the moment is tied up in negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is taking steps to give telehealth a broader role under Medicare, with an executive order that serves as a call for Congress to make doctor visits via personal technology a permanent fixture of the program. The order President Donald Trump plans to sign Monday applies to one segment of Medicare recipients — people living in rural communities. But administration officials say it’s intended as a signal to Congress that Trump is ready to sign more significant legislation that would permanently open up telehealth as an option for all people with Medicare.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan prosecutor trying to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns told a judge that he was justified in demanding them, citing public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.” Trump’s lawyers last month said the grand jury subpoena for the tax returns was issued in bad faith and amounted to harassment of the president. Manhattan District Attorney District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., is seeking eight years of the Republican president’s personal and corporate tax records.

UNDATED (AP) — Federal safety officials are spelling out the design changes they believe are needed for the Boeing 737 Max. That’s the plane that has been grounded since March 2019 after two deadly crashes. The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Monday to require software changes in the flight-control computers and changes to some of the plane’s wiring. Those issues have been raised in the time since the first crash, which happened in October 2018. The public will have 45 days to comment on the FAA’s proposed requirements. It’s not clear when Max jets will fly again. Boeing is aiming for approval before year end.