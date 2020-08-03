Stocks climb…TVA chair fired…’Criminal conduct’ cited

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is starting August with more gains, and stocks are climbing following encouraging reports from around the world on the economy. The S&P 500 tacked 0.8% more onto its four-month winning streak, with Big Tech once again leading the way. It marked the first time the the index got back to within 3% of its record since February, a couple days after it set its high. Microsoft and Apple alone accounted for more than half the S&P 500′s gain. Earlier, reports showed that manufacturing activity improved across much of the world, including in Europe and the United States.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, criticizing the federal-owned corporation for hiring foreign workers. Trump said Monday at the White House that he was formally removing chair Skip Thompson and another member of the board and threatened to remove other board members if they keep hiring foreign labor. The TVA is a federally owned corporation created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing and economic development to the Tennessee Valley. The region covers most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan prosecutor trying to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns told a judge that he was justified in demanding them, citing public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.” Trump’s lawyers last month said the grand jury subpoena for the tax returns was issued in bad faith and amounted to harassment of the president. Manhattan District Attorney District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., is seeking eight years of the Republican president’s personal and corporate tax records, but has disclosed little about what prompted him to request the records, other than part of the investigation is related to payoffs made to women to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with Trump.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is paying $450 million for a nearly 7% stake in longtime home and business security provider ADT. It’s a deal that will open new opportunities for one of the internet’s most powerful companies to extend the reach of its Nest cameras and voice-activated voice assistant. The partnership requires ADT to use Nest’s internet-connected cameras, as well as another device called the Nest Home Hub that comes with an internet-connected camera, as part of is customers’ security systems. Both devices also are equipped with Google’s digital assistant.

UNDATED (AP) — Sales at Clorox jumped 22% in its most recent quarter with millions of people growing more vigilant about cleaning routines in the pandemic. The company also announced Monday that Linda Rendle will become its CEO in September. There was a 33% jump in sales withing the company division that sells cleaning products. People have loaded pantries with disinfectant wipes and sprays, pushing overall sales up to $1.98 billion for the three months ended June 30. That’s up from $1.62 billion a year earlier.