Wall Street gains…Construction spending down…Got milk?

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is starting August with more gains, and U.S. stocks are climbing in morning trading following encouraging reports from around the world on the economy. At 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 23 points, to 3,294. The Dow was up 205 points, to 26,636. And the Nasdaq was up 133 points, to 10,878.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing showed further improvement in July with a key gauge of activity rising for a second straight month. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6. Any reading above 50 signals that U.S. manufacturing is expanding. The June increase had put the index back in expansion territory after it had fallen below 50, indicating a recession in manufacturing, back in March as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the overall economy into a deep recession.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) —U.S. construction spending fell again in June, the fourth straight decline as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy. Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 0.7% in June as both home building and nonresidential activity declined. The Commerce Department says the June drop follows three straight declines, the largest a 3.5% downturn in April. The construction industry has been hammered by shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic. As cases rise again in many parts of the country, there are concerns about further declines in coming months.

NEW YORK (AP) — America’s oldest retailer is requesting bankruptcy protection. Lord & Taylor began as a Manhattan dry goods store in 1824, but thousands of store closures forced by the arrival of COVID-19 have proved too much. Lord & Taylor was sold to the French rental clothing company Le Tote last year.

UNDATED (AP) — Six years after the dairy industry’s popular “Got milk?” ads were retired, they’re back. The industry is reviving the campaign hoping to prolong the U.S. sales boost milk has gotten during the pandemic. Nielsen says that from January through mid-July, U.S. milk retail sales were up 8.3% to $6.4 billion. During the same period last year, milk sales were down 2.3%. The dairy industry says kids are eating lunches at home and adults have more time for breakfast and cooking with milk.