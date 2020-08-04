Stocks drift…EU studies Google plan…Clinical trials

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses as Wall Street takes a pause following its big rally over the last couple months. The S&P 500 was virtually flat in morning trading after earlier flipping from a loss of 0.2% to a similar gain. Nearly as many stocks in the index were falling as rising. Stock indexes are hanging close to their record highs after erasing most or all of their sell-off from earlier in the year. But caution is still very prevalent across other markets. Treasury yields were falling, while gold was rising as investors sought safety.

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have opened an in-depth investigation into U.S. tech giant Google’s plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit. The EU’s executive commission said Tuesday it’s concerned the deal would entrench Google’s position in the online ad market by “increasing the already vast amount of data” the company could use to personalize ads. Google agreed to buy Fitbit in November for $2.1 billion. The European Union’s competition commissioner says the investigation aims to ensure that Google’s control over data collected through wearable devices “does not distort competition.”

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Indian health authorities say phase 2 clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines developed by Indian companies have started. They involve an inactivated virus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and a DNA vaccine candidate developed by Zydus Cadila. The phase 2 trials for the vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford will start at 17 locations in the next week.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will lead the storied automaker into the future starting Oct. 1 when current CEO Jim Hackett retires. The company has struggled in recent years and is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan designed to make it leaner and crank out new vehicles to replace what was an aging model lineup. As COO, the 58-year-old Farley led the company’s global markets and product development.

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly. The problems were revealed in four recalls posted today by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020. Honda has traced the problems to faulty backup camera software programming, water entering door handles, water getting into camera mounting holes, and defective instrument panel software. Dealers will fix the problems at no cost to owners.