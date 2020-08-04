Stocks drift…Roberts backs food stamp rise…Laptops held

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses as Wall Street’s big rally lets off the accelerator. The S&P 500 was virtually flat in afternoon trading after earlier flipping from a 0.2% loss to a similar gain. The S&P 500 was close to evenly split between stocks that were rising and falling following mixed earnings reports. Stock indexes are close to their record highs after erasing most or all of their sell-off from earlier in the year. But caution is still very prevalent across other markets. Treasury yields were falling, while gold was rising as investors sought safety.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Senate Republican says he supports an increase in the food stamp benefit as part of a huge coronavirus relief bill, adding that an agreement on that issue could lead to further overall progress on the legislation. The bill remains stalled despite days of Capitol negotiations. Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Pat Roberts said Tuesday that “you can make an argument that we need some kind of an increase” in food stamps and that he’s raised the topic with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Education officials in Alabama say more than 4,000 new laptop computers bound for a school district are being held by customs due to human rights concerns. The holdup comes weeks before the school year is set to begin with increased online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Etowah County Schools’ superintendent said Tuesday that his district ordered the computers through a reseller which helps supply schools with remote learning technology. He says the company said the computers were being held by the U.S. Department of Commerce in customs because they involved an electronics manufacturer accused of involvement in human rights violations in China. The district reordered from a different vendor.

MALTBY, Wash. (AP) — The owner of a plant nursery in Washington state has been fined $4,200 for failing to ensure a safe workplace by preventing staff from wearing masks. The Daily Herald reported that the state Department of Labor and Industries cited Flower World last week for violating state guidelines intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. The violations include not requiring masks or face coverings, social distancing and employee temperature checks. Authorities say inspectors visited the Maltby business three times and discovered multiple violations of state regulations.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen identified as the mastermind of scheme that gained control of Twitter accounts of politicians, celebrities and technology moguls has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of fraud. Seventeen-year-old Graham Clark is accused of using the hijacked Twitter accounts to scam people around the world out of more than $100,000 in Bitcoin. He faces numerous charges including 17 counts of communications fraud and 11 counts of fraudulent use of personal information. Clark was arrested Friday and entered the not-guilty pleas Tuesday. He remains in jail with bond set at $725,000. A bond hearing is set for Wednesday.