Stocks higher…New Ford CEO…Laptops held up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes drifted higher Tuesday as Wall Street’s big rally eased off the accelerator. The S&P rose 0.4% after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. It’s the mildest move for the index in two weeks. Stock indexes are hanging at or close to their record highs after clawing back all or most of their sell-off from earlier in the year, and the S&P is within 2.4% of its all-time high set in February. But caution is still hanging over markets: Gold rose to another record. The Dow climbed 164.07 points, or 0.6%, to 26,828.4.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s demand that the U.S. government get a cut of Microsoft buying TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation. Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, a forced sale after Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which has one hundred million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally, for national-security concerns. How a ban would have worked was not clear. Experts said there was no legal basis in antitrust law for such a payment. A White House spokesperson sidestepped a question about Trump’s authority Tuesday, and an adviser appeared to walk back the payment demand.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will lead the storied automaker into the future starting Oct. 1 when current CEO Jim Hackett retires. The company has struggled in recent years and is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan designed to make it leaner and crank out new vehicles to replace what was an aging model lineup. As COO, the 58-year-old Farley led the company’s global markets and product development. He was in charge as Ford rolled out a revamped F-150 pickup, the new Bronco off-road SUV brand and the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. Farley was was hired away from Toyota by then-CEO Alan Mulally (muh-LAL’-ee) in November of 2007 to run Ford’s marketing operations.

DETROIT (AP) — Former United Auto Workers President Ron Gettelfinger is denying claims by General Motors that he took bribes from Fiat Chrysler in order to stick GM with higher labor costs. Gettelfinger called the company’s allegations a “malicious and utterly baseless attack” designed to damage his reputation and cause as much harm as possible to the union. GM made the accusations Monday in court records asking a judge to reconsider dismissal of a lawsuit against rival Fiat Chrysler.

UNDATED (AP) — Education officials in Alabama say more than 4,000 new laptop computers bound for a school district are being held by customs due to human rights concerns. The holdup comes weeks before the school year is set to begin with increased online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Etowah County Schools’ superintendent said Tuesday that his district ordered the computers through a reseller which helps supply schools with remote learning technology. He says the company said the computers were being held by the U.S. Department of Commerce in customs because they involved an electronics manufacturer accused of involvement in human rights violations in China. The district reordered from a different vendor.