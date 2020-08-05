Stocks higher, Boost for airlines, Polluting “Tigersharks”

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks climbed again on Wall Street today, giving the S&P index its fourth straight gain and pulling it within 2% of the record high it set in February. The S&P climbed 21.26 points, or 0.6%, to 3,327.77, echoing gains for stocks across Europe and Asia. Negotiators on Capitol Hill reported some progress in talks for more support for the economy. Disney surged after it became the latest company to report quarterly results that weren’t as bad as expected. The Dow rose 373.05, or 1.4%, to 27,201.52, and the Nasdaq composite added 57.23, or 0.5%, to set another record at 10,998.40.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A campaign by airlines and their unions for federal money to keep paying airline workers is getting a boost. Today 16 Republican senators endorsed a proposal to give airlines billions so they can avoid layoffs through next March. Airlines including United and American have warned tens of thousands of workers that they could lose their jobs in October, when federal money for airline payrolls runs out. A majority in the House supports a union proposal to give aviation companies $32 billion to keep workers on the payroll for six more months. The Trump administration has not yet indicated its position.

BISMARCK, N.D.. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has reversed an order to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline pending a full environmental review. Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with pipeline owner Energy Transfer to keep oil flowing while the environmental review is conducted. On July 6, a U.S. District Judge ordered the pipeline shut down within 30 days while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reviews the environmental impact of the project. The company had said the shutdown could cost it tens of millions of dollars.

DETROIT (AP) — About 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles with four-cylinder engines in the U.S. may spew too much pollution, and the company is working with government officials on a recall. Fiat Chrysler says in a quarterly filing with securities regulators that it found the excess pollution during tests of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines. The engines date to at least 2013 and are used in several Jeep SUVs as well as some cars. FCA said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it notifed the Environmental Protection Agency and it’s working on a solution. The EPA said in a statement Wednesday that the vehicles will be recalled.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zoos and aquariums from Florida to Alaska are struggling financially because of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet animals still need expensive care and food, meaning the closures that began in March — the start of the busiest season for most animal parks — have left many of the facilities in dire financial straits. Even after many parks reopened, attendance has remained low as people choose to stay home and avoid crowds. Zoo administrators say the strain on budgets has led to layoffs and pay cuts. Now zoos are turning to the public for help.