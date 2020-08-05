Stocks rally

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is ticking closer to its record high as it tries for a fourth straight gain. It’s back within 2% of its record. Disney shares surged after it became the latest big company to report profit for the spring that wasn’t as bad as Wall Street expected. Stocks of smaller companies are also rallying, a sign of rising optimism in the economy’s prospects.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses sharply reduced hiring last month, suggesting that resurgent COVID-19 infections slowed the economic recovery as many states closed parts of their economies again and consumers remained cautious about spending. Payroll processor ADP says U.S. firms added just 167,000 jobs in July, far below June’s gain of 4.3 million and May’s increase of 3.3 million. ADP says July’s limited hiring means the economy still has 13 million fewer jobs than it did in February, before the viral outbreak intensified. ADP’s figures suggest that the job market’s recovery is stalling and will likely fuel concerns that the government’s jobs report, to be released Friday,

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activity in the services sector, where most Americans work, increased in July but concerns remain about the recovery will continue after deep declines will persist with the recent rise in coronavirus cases. The Institute for Supply Management reports that its service sector index rose to a reading of 58.1, up from a June level of 57.1. Any reading above 50 means that the service sector is expanding. The June advance had been the largest percentage point gain in the history of the services index which goes back to 1997 and had followed an April plunge which had been the biggest point-drop on record. Before declines in April and May, the index had been in expansion territory for more than 10 years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit fell in June for the first time since February as exports posted a record increase and rose twice as fast as imports. The Commerce Department says the gap between the value of what the United States buys and what it sells abroad fell 7.5% to $50.7 billion in June from $54.8 billion in May. Exports shot up 9.4% to $158.3 billion, and imports rose 4.7% to $208.9 billion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it will be increasing the size of the Treasury bonds and other securities it auctions across-the-board in an effort to cope with the unprecedented borrowing needs facing the government as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury officials say the billions of dollars in auction increases include a $2 billion increase in the three-year note, a $9 billion increase in the 10-year note and a $7 billion increase in its 30-year bond. Those three securities will be auctioned next week as part of the government’s quarterly refunding where it raises a significant part of its borrowing needs each quarter.