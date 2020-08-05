Stocks rise…S&P 500 nears record high

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 is ticking closer to its record high as it tries for a fourth straight gain. The index is back within 2% of its record for the first time since February. Negotiators on Capitol Hill reported some progress in talks for more support for the economy, while Disney surged after it became the latest company to report quarterly results that weren’t as bad as Wall Street expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stark evidence of the damage the resurgent viral outbreak has caused the U.S. economy could come Friday when the government is expected to report that the pace of hiring has slowed significantly after a brief rebound in the spring. As the coronavirus continues to transform a vast swath of the economy, it’s becoming evident that millions of Americans face the prospect of a permanent job loss that will force some to seek work with new industries or in new occupations. If so, that would lead to a slower recovery in the job market than if restaurants, hotels, bars and retail shops were able to fully reopen and recall all their laid-off employees. Few expect that to happen.

UNDATED (AP) — Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. It’s the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. The Covidwise app was available on the tech giants’ app stores today ahead of an expected announcement from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. It comes nearly four months after Apple and Google said they were partnering on creating app-building software for public health agencies trying to contain the spread of the pandemic. A number of European countries have already rolled out apps using the tech companies’ framework.

UNDATED (AP) — Samsung aims to lift sinking smartphone sales with two new models that will test consumers’ willingness to buy high-priced gadgets during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. The company’s latest Galaxy phones will cost $1,000 to $1,300. Those have become standard prices for top-of-the-line phones in recent years, but may cause sticker shock at a time of double-digit unemployment. Other phone makers, most notably Apple, have begun offering less expensive models for consumers who may be strapped for cash or fatigued by pricey phones that don’t offer big advances over their predecessors.

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook’s Instagram is launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok: Instagram Reels. The new feature will let users record and edit 15-second videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share “Reels” with their followers in Instagram. There will also be a new section in the search field of Instagram called “Reels in Explore.” The Reels option will be available at the bottom of Instagram camera. Facebook has created clones of popular services that rival it before. Its Instagram “Story” feature is similar to Snapchat.