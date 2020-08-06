Markets gain…NRA: Suit baseless..Uber losses

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high. The S&P added 0.6% after spending much of the day waffling between smaller gains and losses. It rose for the fifth day in a row and is now back within 1.1% of the record high it set in February. The Dow rose 185 points as investors waited for Congress and the White House to reach a hoped-for deal on more aid for the economy. The Nasdaq closed at another record high.

NEW YORK (AP) —New York’s attorney general is suing the National Rifle Association, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business with claims that top executives diverted millions of dollars to themselves and their friends. The lawsuit filed Thursday by Attorney General Letitia James followed an 18-month investigation into the NRA, a nonprofit group originally chartered in New York. She accused its top leaders of using NRA funds for lavish personal trips, lucrative contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. The NRA president called the suit a “baseless attack” on Second Amendment rights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Four Ohio lobbyists and political operatives have pleaded not guilty to charges they conspired as part of what one defendant called an “unholy alliance” aimed at bailing out two aging Ohio nuclear power plants. Federal prosecutors allege ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder and four others illegally shepherded $60 million in energy company money through a dark money group for personal and political gains. An indictment alleges the scheme was orchestrated to ensure a legislative bailout of two aging Ohio nuclear power plants. A judge allowed Householder to delay his court appearance as he seeks a new attorney.

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber lost $1.78 billion in the second quarter as the pandemic carved a gaping hole in its ride-hailing business, with millions of people staying home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Its food delivery business grew as more people ordered in, but that growing part of its business didn’t turn a profit. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant brought in $2.24 billion in revenue during the second quarter, down 27% from the same time last year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hilton posted a loss of $432 million in the second quarter as the coronavirus kept travelers at home, but the company said it’s starting to see some improvement in occupancy as restrictions are lifted. McLean, Virginia-based Hilton said the loss, adjusted for one-time items, was 61 cents per share. That far exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of a 31-cent loss, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Hilton’s revenue plunged 77% to $564 million in the April-June period.