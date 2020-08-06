Stocks higher, No deal yet, Uber posts loss

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street today after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high. The S&P rose 21.39, or 0.6%, to 3,349.16. It rose for the fifth day in a row and is now back within 1.1% of the record high it set in February. The Dow rose 185 points or 0.7%, to 27,386.98 as investors waited for Congress and the White House to reach a hoped-for deal on more aid for the economy. The Nasdaq composite rose 109.67, or 1%, to 11,108.07 another record high.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hopes are fading on Capitol Hill for reaching agreement this week on a coronavirus relief bill. President Donald Trump and the Senate’s top Republican met today amid increasing worry that the bipartisan negotiations might collapse. The rival sides are hurtling toward a self-imposed end-of-the-week deadline for a deal. The impasse in the negotiations is putting at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people, and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber lost $1.78 billion in the second quarter as the pandemic carved a gaping hole in its ride-hailing business, with millions of people staying home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Its food delivery business grew as more people ordered in, but that growing part of its business didn’t turn a profit. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant brought in $2.24 billion in revenue during the second quarter, down 27% from the same time last year.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is suing the National Rifle Association, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business with claims that top executives diverted millions of dollars to themselves and their friends. The lawsuit filed Thursday by Attorney General Letitia James followed an 18-month investigation into the NRA, a nonprofit group originally chartered in New York. She accused its top leaders of using NRA funds for lavish personal trips, lucrative contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. The NRA president called the suit a “baseless attack” on Second Amendment rights.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced it will rescind a decision to lay off its in-house technology workers. The authority had been planning on replacing those workers with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers under the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers. President Donald Trump fired the TVA chairman, Skip Thompson, on Monday and threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor. Now the interim TVA Board Chair and TVA’s President and CEO have met with White House officials to discuss preservation of U.S. jobs.