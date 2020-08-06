Stocks move higher…Mortgage rates return to record low

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are making modest gains in afternoon trading on Wall Street after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, while still high. The Labor Department said nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week. That is evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs, just as a $600 weekly federal jobless payment has dried up.

UNDATED (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans are straining to afford the basics now that an extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits has expired. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are struggling to work out an agreement that would provide some federal jobless aid. Even if they do reach a deal, the amount is likely to be less than $600. By the time the money starts flowing, it could be too late for many Americans who are already in dire straits. Democratic leaders accused the Republicans on Thursday of proposals that would “nickel and dime” the nation’s children. Republicans said the Democrats were stonewalling the president’s negotiators.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, pushing the key 30-year loan to a record low for the eighth time this year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan dropped to 2.88% from 2.99% last week. That’s the lowest level since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.44% from 2.51% last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor has tested positive for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said Thursday he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwestern Ohio. His office said DeWine has no symptoms. His office said the governor plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. public health officials are revising their travel advisory information. So if Taiwan and Greenland are in your travel plans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you can go ahead and pack your bags. Previously, the agency told U.S. travelers to avoid all nonessential international travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it says such travel is fine — but only to about 20 locations. When it comes to the vast majority of the world, the CDC is suggesting you just stay home. The change in travel advice from the health agency is expected to be followed by a similar revision to the State Department’s global travel advisory.