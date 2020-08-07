Stocks mixed, No deal yet, Consumer borrowing up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator today, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, amid worries about worsening U.S.-China tensions and whether Washington can deliver more aid for the economy. The S&P inched up 2.12 points, or 0.1%, to 3,351.28 putting the index back within 1% of its record for the first time since February. Technology stocks took losses on worries that China could retaliate for President Donald Trump’s latest escalation against Chinese tech companies. The Dow added 46.50, or 0.2%, to 27,433.48. The Nasdaq composite dropped 97.09, or 0.9%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive collapsing Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money have ended in disappointment. That makes it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus. Deadlocks on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits are blocking the way to agreement. Republicans say President Donald Trump will now at least issue executive orders on home evictions as many jobless Americans have difficulty making rent or mortgage payments.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pandemic still has Americans easing off the plastic. U.S. consumer borrowing rose in June after three months of declines but the key category of credit card debt extended its decline. The Federal Reserve reported today that overall consumer borrowing rose by 2.6%, or $8.95 billion, in June after big declines in March, April and May. In June, the category of borrowing that covers credit cards fell for a fourth month, dropping by $2.3 billion or 2.8%. However, that was offset by an increase in the category that covers auto loans and student loans which increased by $11.3 billion or 4.3%.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada plans to impose $2.69 billion tariffs on U.S. imports in response to President Donald Trump saying the U.S. is reinstating a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum. The tariffs will match the U.S. ones dollar-for-dollar. Canada is considering imposing a tariff on dozens of products, including golf clubs, bicycles, refrigerators, washing machines, tripods, sports equipment like bats and hockey sticks and embossed aluminum cans for beverages. Trump originally imposed the tariff on aluminum imports in 2018 but lifted it on Canadian and Mexican metals to smooth the way for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the massive opioid litigation in Cleveland has ruled against a request by five retail pharmacy chains to dismiss lawsuits filed by two Ohio counties. The lawsuits scheduled for trial next May claim that the dispensing practices by the store chains were a public nuisance under Ohio law. CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle argued in their motion to dismiss that nuisance laws don’t apply to the counties’ claims. The two lawsuits were the first to target retail pharmacy chains as both distributors and dispensers of painkillers.