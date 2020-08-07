Stocks stall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is stalling as a whirlwind of worries about rising U.S.-China tensions and whether Congress can deliver more aid for the economy threatens to halt its big run. The S&P 500 edged lower in early trading after a five-day winning streak had brought it back within 1.1% of its record for the first time since February. The other major indexes are also down. Investors are watching Capitol Hill, where Congress and White House officials have been negotiating on a hoped-for deal on more aid for the economy. A marathon meeting yesterday left both sides still far apart on key issues, and they both said the future of talks is uncertain.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is stalling hiring and slowing an economic rebound. With confirmed viral cases still elevated in much of the nation and businesses under continued pressure, many employers appear reluctant or unable to hire. Even counting the hiring of the past three months, the economy has now recovered only about 42% of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Labor Department’s report.

LONDON (AP) — Some 4,000 British Airways workers are learning whether they will be fired as the airline slashes jobs amid the drop in demand and travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The trade union Unite is accusing the airline of forcing workers out due to “naked company greed.’’ Those who keep their jobs face pay cuts. Unions argue that while pilots were able to negotiate a deal that avoided massive job losses, others such as engineers, cabin crew members and airport workers were not given the same offer. British Airways said Unite and another union, GMB, failed to attend consultation meetings during the past three months.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing sanctions on Chinese officials, including the leader of Hong Kong, for their alleged roles in squashing freedom in the former British colony. The Treasury Department has announced sanctions on Carrie Lam, the leader of the pro-Beijing government in Hong Kong, and other Chinese officials. The sanctions are the latest in a string of actions the Trump administration has taken against China as tensions between the two nations rise over trade disputes and the coronavirus. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year, raising widespread concerns about the Chinese government cracking down on the anti-government protests.

LONDON (AP) — Turkey’s currency has tumbled further, hitting another record low The Turkish lira dropped to 7.3677 against the dollar today against the dollar before making a recovery. The lira is down about 19% versus the U.S. currency since the beginning of the year. The drop is fueled by high inflation, a wide current account deficit and the government’s push for cheap credit to drive an economy that was already fragile before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Analysts have expressed concern over the level of Turkey’s reserves and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahnz) aversion to high interest rates.