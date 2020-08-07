Wall Street rally stalls…Last-ditch talks on rescue funds

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s rally is stalling amid worries about rising U.S.-China tensions and whether Washington can deliver more aid for the economy. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% in afternoon trading, after wavering between a small gain and losses earlier in the morning. It’s coming off a five-day winning streak that had brought it back within 1.1% of its record. Tech stocks are falling more sharply after President Donald Trump unveiled his latest escalation against Chinese tech companies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration negotiators are returning to the Capitol for last-ditch talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money. Democratic leaders summoned them for another try with the negotiations teetering on the brink of collapse. This is an informal deadline to reach the broad outlines of an agreement with deadlocks on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits blocking the way. Today’s new report on jobs shows the U.S. added 1.8 million last month, but that’s a much lower increase than in May and June. Democrats say the rescue package needs to be huge to meet the moment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Federal Reserve official is defending the central bank’s efforts to launch a Main Street lending program and said the small number of loans approved so far would likely expand by a significant amount in coming months, especially if the pandemic worsens. While the Fed reported this week that the program has only made eight loans so far totaling $76.9 million, Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve’s regional bank in Boston, told a congressional oversight panel today that more up-to-date information showed that 54 loans were being considered worth a potential $530 million were under consideration. Still, even the larger figures fall far short of the up to $600 billion the Fed has said it is prepared to make available to cash-strapped companies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Financial losses are mounting at the U.S. Postal Service during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency said Friday it lost $2.2 billion in the three months ending in June. Officials warn the losses could top $20 billion over two years. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy calls the agency’s financial position “dire.″ But he disputes reports his agency is slowing down mail and says it has “ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on time.” The Postal Service is seeking at least $10 billion to cover operating losses as well as changes to how it funds retiree health benefits. Lawmakers want the Postal Service to reverse operational changes that are causing delivery delays.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuela court has launched the trial of six American oil executives accused of corruption charges over two years ago. The six executives of the Houston-based Citgo refineries were arrested in late 2017 after being called to attend a meeting of PDVSA, the firm’s state-run parent-company. A defense attorney said today there seems to be an interest in quickly resolving the case that has lingered for over two years. He credits the movement to a Caracas meeting in July between President Nicolás Maduro and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.