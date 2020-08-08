Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday amid worries about worsening U.S.-China tensions and whether Washington can deliver more aid for the economy. The S&P inched up 0.1% to eke out a sixth straight gain, after being down most of the day. It’s back within 1% of its record for the first time since February. The Dow closed the week at 27,433.48. Meanwhile, worries that China could retaliate for President Donald Trump’s latest escalation against Chinese tech companies weighed on tech stocks Friday. The Nasdaq composite ended the week at 11,010.98, slightly off its record high set Thursday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s looking more likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus. That’s after a last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive collapsing Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money ended in disappointment. Deadlocks on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits are blocking the way to agreement. President Donald Trump said he may soon issue executive orders on home evictions as many jobless Americans have difficulty making rent or mortgage payments.

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are in limbo again as the coronavirus outbreak rages and the government’s $659 billion relief program draws to a close. Companies still struggling with sharply reduced revenue are wondering if Congress will give them a second chance at the Paycheck Protection Program, which ends Saturday after giving out 5.1 million loans worth $523 billion. While the program that began April 3 has gotten mixed reviews, business owners still need help as the virus continues to spread across the country.

UNDATED (AP) — A union representing striking production workers says a tentative agreement was reached with Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works to end a strike that stretched for more than a month during a global pandemic. The agreement announced on Saturday will be put forth to the 4,300 members of Machinists Local S6 for approval. Production workers went on strike June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s final offer. The dispute focused more on the subcontractors, seniority and work rules than on wages and benefits. The proposed contract would give shipbuilders annual wage increases of 3% over three years. The last strike, in 2000, lasted 55 days.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company is reporting an 87% jump in its second-quarter profit as the value of its investment portfolio increased with the stock market. But it took a $10 billion writedown on the value of its aircraft parts manufacturing business because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Berkshire Hathaway cut the value of its Precision Castparts unit because of how much the virus has hurt air travel and businesses that support that airline industry. The ongoing pandemic hurt most of Berkshire’s businesses, but the results released Saturday still topped Wall Street expectations. Berkshire held nearly $147 billion cash at the end of the quarter.