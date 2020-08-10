Stocks drift…Foot Locker may profit…Worker’s family sues

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting close to its record heights after President Donald Trump announced several stopgap moves to aid the economy, following the collapse of talks on Capitol Hill for a bigger rescue package. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early afternoon trading after flipping from small gains to losses during the morning. Most stocks in the S&P 500 and across Wall Street were higher, led by hotels, cruise operators and airlines. Smaller stocks were also doing better than the rest of the market. But losses for technology stocks were weighing on indexes.

UNDATED (AP) — Foot Locker expects to turn a second-quarter profit thanks in part to aid sent to Americans to help during the pandemic. The announcement caught Wall Street, which had expected big losses from the retailer, by surprise. Shares are up 6%. The New York company reports earnings next week. It said pent up demand and checks from the U.S. helped push comparable-store sales up by about 18% in the second quarter. Industry analysts had been projecting a 9.1% decline.

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is calling bribery allegations by General Motors “preposterous” and from a “third-rate spy movie.” GM alleged in court papers last week that FCA used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs. In court papers filed Monday, the Italian-American automaker said GM’s charges are “defamatory and baseless.” GM alleged in a court filing last week that FCA spent millions on bribes by stashing the money in foreign accounts. The allegations were made in a motion asking a federal judge to reconsider his dismissal of a federal lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The family of a fourth worker who died from the coronavirus during an outbreak at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant is suing the company over his death. The lawsuit says that Isidro Fernandez, of Waterloo, Iowa, died April 26 from complications of COVID-19, leaving behind a wife and children. The lawsuit is similar to one filed in June by the same lawyers on behalf of the estates of three other deceased Waterloo employees. The lawsuits allege Tyson put employees at risk by downplaying concerns and covering up the outbreak to keep them on the job. The company says the workers’ deaths are tragic but that it vigorously disputes the allegations.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The partnership between Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and the private Florida passenger train service Brightline is over. Brightline announced the split in a monthly report and said it would halt its plans to rebrand as Virgin Trains USA. The companies had announced the partnership nearly two years ago and celebrated it with a rollout party in April 2019, with Branson getting a rock star’s welcome at Brightline’s new Miami station. Virgin has had several recent setbacks. Its Virgin Atlantic airline filed for bankruptcy last week.