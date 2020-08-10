Stocks gain…Mid-band sales…McDonald’s sues ousted CEO

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes closed mostly higher Monday, nudging the S&P within striking distance of its all-time high set in February. The benchmark index is now within 1% of its last record high. The S&P gained 9.19 points to 3,360.47. The Dow rose 357.96 points, or 1.3%, to 27,791.44. The Nasdaq lost 42.63 points, or 0.4%, to 10,968.36.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon plans to free up a big chunk of its military airwaves in the U.S. for high-speed internet service, part of a broader push to get ahead of China in the deployment of 5G wireless technology. The Trump administration announced Monday that it has identified radio spectrum used for radar defense systems that can be shared with commercial telecommunications providers without compromising national security. White House officials said that the Federal Communications Commission will be able to auction the 100 megahertz of “mid-band” spectrum beginning in December 2021 for use as soon as mid-2022.

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is calling bribery allegations by General Motors “preposterous” and from a “third-rate spy movie.” GM alleged in court papers last week that FCA used foreign bank accounts to bribe union officials so they would stick GM with higher labor costs. In court papers filed Monday, the Italian-American automaker said GM’s charges are “defamatory and baseless.” GM alleged in a court filing last week that FCA spent millions on bribes by stashing the money in foreign accounts.

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s is suing Steve Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence. Easterbrook told the company that there were no other similar instances. McDonald’s says in a lawsuit that it has since become aware of sexual relationships between Easterbrook and three other employees prior to his termination. The company also says Easterbrook approved a special stock grant for one of those employees worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

DALLAS (AP) — Air travel is down sharply during the pandemic, but airport screeners are finding guns at a much higher rate. And about 80% of those guns are loaded. The Transportation Security Administration appealed Monday for travelers to pay attention the restrictions on traveling with guns. They are allowed in checked bags if unloaded and in a locked case, but they’re prohibited in carry-on bags. There are federal civil penalties, but criminal charges are usually left to local authorities.