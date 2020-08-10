WStreet drifting…McDonald’s ex-CEO sued…Mask recognition

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting in early trading today after President Donald Trump announced several stopgap moves to aid the economy. At 10:43 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 3 points, to 3,354. The Dow was up 253 points, to 27,686. And the Nasdaq was down 75 points, at 10,936.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with May, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market. The number of jobs posted on the last day in June jumped 9.6% to 5.9 million, the Labor Department said Monday, a solid gain but still below the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million. And employers hired 6.7 million people in June, down from 7.2 million in May, a record high.

UNDATED (AP) — McDonald’s is suing Steve Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence. Easterbrook told the company that there were no other similar instances. McDonald’s says in a lawsuit that it has since become aware of sexual relationships between Easterbrook and three other employees prior to his termination. The company says Easterbrook removed evidence of those relationships from his cell phone, preventing investigators from learning about them prior to his firing.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s mass transit agency wants Apple to come up with a better way for iPhone users to unlock their phones without taking off their masks, as it seeks to guard against the spread of the coronavirus in buses and subways. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye says riders have been seen removing their masks to unlock their phones using face-recognition technology. Apple already has released an update that simplifies the unlock process for people wearing masks, but the MTA wants additional measures.

DETROIT(AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fires in a power and charging port in some Chrysler Town and Country minivans. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year. About 150,000 vans are covered. The agency says owners complained of fires starting in the ports, which are mounted in a trim piece on the driver’s side between the second- and third-row seats. The ports are used to power and charge mobile devices. Fiat Chrysler, which makes the minivans, says it’s cooperating with the investigation. Owners with problems should contact their dealers.