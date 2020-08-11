Stocks advance…Egg-zorbitant?…Boeing weakness

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 ever closer to the all-time high it reached back in February, before the coronavirus shutdowns slammed the economy. The index was up 0.5% in afternoon trading. European markets were also higher. The gains followed President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was considering cuts to taxes on capital gains and income. Declines in big-name tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft kept the market’s gains in check.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James charges that one of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, charging up to four times more per carton. James claims that in March and April, Hillandale Farms price gouged more than four million cartons of eggs sold to grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities and wholesale food distributors. The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state cannot afford $100 per week the state is being asked to pay to bolster unemployment payments during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Republican governor is praising President Donald Trump for proposing that states provide the money. The federal government’s $600-a-week jobless benefit supplement recently expired. That prompted Trump on Saturday to bypass the nation’s lawmakers and claim the authority to replace the expired benefit with a lower amount, with the federal government paying $300 a week and the states paying $100 a week.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing is reporting more weak numbers for airplane orders and deliveries. The big aircraft maker says it sold no new airliners in July, and customers canceled orders for 43 of its 737 Max jet. That’s the plane that has been grounded for more than a year after two crashes killed 346 people. Besides problems with the Max, Boeing is being hurt by the virus pandemic, which has devastated air travel and caused airlines to lose interest in buying new planes.

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Dunkin’ is getting into the cereal game. The Massachusetts-based coffee and donuts empire is releasing two new breakfast cereals based on two of its most popular coffee drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte. The team-up with Post Consumer Brands, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat, Raisin Bran and other familiar cereals, is expected to hit grocery shelves later this month. The companies say real Dunkin’ coffee is used in each box of cereal but there’s only a tiny amount of caffeine per serving.