Stocks lose ground…Qualcomm legal win…Egg gouging suit

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — A late slide in big technology companies left indexes broadly lower on Wall Street, erasing an early gain and breaking a seven-day winning streak for the S&P. The benchmark index, which fell 0.8% Tuesday, remains within striking distance of the all-time high it reached in February. Gains for banks and industrial companies were offset by drops in big-name tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft. The S&P fell 26.78 points to 3,333.69. The Dow dropped 104.53 points, or 0.4%, to 27,686.91. The Nasdaq lost 185.53 points, or 1.7%, to 10,782.82.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Facebook’s ability to remove harmful and forbidden material from its platforms. Sending its content moderators home in the early months of the pandemic led to the removal of less material related to suicide, self-injury, child nudity and sexual exploitation. During that time, Facebook relied more on technology, rather than humans, to find posts, photos and other content that violates its rules. The company said that it has since brought many reviewers back to working online from home.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned an antitrust ruling against Qualcomm, dismissing arguments that it unlawfully squeezed out cellphone chip rivals and charged excessive royalties to manufacturers such as Apple. The 3-judge panel unanimously sided with the San Diego chipmaker in tossing out a ruling on a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. It’s a victory for Qualcomm, since the earlier ruling could have undercut its business by threatening its ability to extract big royalties from phone makers. Qualcomm said in a statement Tuesday that the appeals court ruling validates its business model and patent licensing program.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of thousands across the Midwest remained without electricity after a powerful storm packing 100 mph winds battered the region. Monday’s storms caused widespread property and crop damage, and the deaths of at least two people in Indiana and Iowa. The storm known as a derecho (deh-RAY’-choh) tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. In Iowa, three mobile coronavirus testing sites were temporarily closed after suffering storm damage. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said early estimates indicate 10 million acres have been damaged in the nation’s top corn producing state.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James charges that one of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, charging up to four times more per carton. James claims that in March and April, Hillandale Farms price gouged more than four million cartons of eggs sold to grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities and wholesale food distributors. The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers. The lawsuit alleges that prices did not reflect increased costs, but higher consumer demand during the pandemic.