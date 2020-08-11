Stocks open higher…Wholesale prices up…Russian vaccine?

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 ever closer to the all-time high it reached back in February, before the coronavirus shutdowns slammed the economy. The index was up 0.2% in the early going. European markets were also higher. The gains followed President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was considering cuts to taxes on capital gains. Declines in big-name tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft kept the market’s gains in check. Those stocks have far outpaced the rest of the market this year as investors bet they could still thrive in a stay-at-home economy. Treasury yields rose.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices shot up an unexpected 0.6% in July, biggest gain since October 2018 on a big increse in energy prices. The Labor Department says the jump last month in its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.2% drop in June. Wholesale energy prices shot up 5.3%. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, producer prices rose 0.5%. Over the past year, producer prices are down 0.4%, and core prices are up 0.3%. The sharp recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak has constrained inflation.

UNDATED (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says it’s more important to have a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus than to be the first to produce a vaccine. Azar, on a visit to Taiwan, told ABC that it’s important to have transparent data on the vaccine to prove its safety and efficacy. He also noted the U.S. has six vaccines in development. Meanwhile, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway expressed skepticism about the testing backing up Russia’s claim that it has developed a COVID-19 vaccine.

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the number of people in employment in the U.K. fell by 220,000 in the three months after the country was put into lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. That quarterly decline, which took the total number of people in employment to 32.92 million, is the biggest since the deep recession in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis. So far, Britain has been partly spared the sharp rises in unemployment seen in the United States, for example, because of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which pays the majority of the salaries of workers who have not been fired.

UNDATED (AP) — The iconic summer job for high school and college students has been on the wane for nearly 20 years. But the pandemic is squeezing even more young people out of the workforce. Some are borrowing more money. Others have turned to pick-up jobs like Instacart, only to compete with older people who are similarly sidelined. A Drexel University education professor says summer work remains crucial for young people’s development, often leading to higher earnings and higher levels of education. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people ages 16 to 24 was 18.5% in July compared with 9.1% the same month last year.