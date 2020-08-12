Stocks rebound…Budget deficit hits record $2.81 trillion

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rebounding on Wall Street, carrying the S&P 500 back toward the edge of its record high. The benchmark index was up 1.3% in afternoon trading and on pace for its eighth gain in nine days. It pulled within 0.3% of its record, which was set in February when the coronavirus seemed like only a far-away worry for Wall Street. The lift followed up on gains for stocks across Europe and much of Asia, while Treasury yields continued their sharp rally after a report on inflation came in higher than expected for the second straight day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top official at the Federal Reserve is criticizing the decision by many states to reopen businesses this spring before getting the virus fully under control, and said those choices have hindered an economic recovery. Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, says states in the South and West that allowed businesses to reopen after shutting down for a brief period did register an initial burst of economic activity. But spikes in infection rates soon followed and economies in those states are now lagging those in the Northeast as consumers have become more cautious. Rosengren’s comments, delivered online, are among the most specific yet by a Fed official tying the health of the economy to the nation’s ability to control the virus.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year. That exceeds any on record, and it’s expected to eventually reach levels more than double the nation’s largest recorded annual deficit. The department says the federal government rang up a $63 billion deficit in July. That’s a relatively modest amount compared to red ink that spilled in the spring months when the government tried to revive an economy that all but ground to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. The July figure follows a record monthly deficit of $864 billion in June.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — National discount department store chain Stein Mart has filed for bankruptcy after 112 years in business, and announced that it will close most, if not all, of its stores. The Florida-based company said in a news release that it filed for Chapter 11 protection today. It said the downturn in the economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was too difficult to overcome. Stein Mart has more than 280 stores in 30 states specializing in clothing, shoes and housewares at discount prices. Many are in community shopping centers. As of May 30, the company employed about 8,400 people. Stein Mart first started doing business in Mississippi in 1908.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The former head of a payroll company has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to a scheme that caused more than $100 million in losses to banks and businesses and left thousands of workers at small businesses without paychecks. Former ValueWise CEO Michael Mann pleaded guilty today in Albany, New York. He faces from 17 years to 32 years in federal prison and will have to pay $101 million in restitution. Prosecutors say the scheme collapsed in September after one of his banks froze his accounts, eventually leaving his Albany-area payroll companies suddenly unable to make payroll for hundreds of small business customers nationwide.