Stocks up, Lyft posts losses, NJ casinos win big

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P briefly traded above its record closing high today, nearly erasing the last of the historic losses it took due to the coronavirus pandemic. The index ended up with a gain of 1.4%, just shy of its all-time high. The S&P rose 46.66 points to 3,380.35. The Dow gained 289.93 points, or 1%, to 27,976.84. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 229.42 points, or 2.1%, to 11,012.24. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 8.15 points, or 0.5%, to 1,583.25.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lyft has posted a loss of $437 million for the second quarter, when the coronavirus outbreak meant fewer people were looking to use its ride-hailing service. The company’s revenue slumped to $339.3 million in the April to June quarter, down 61% from the same period last year. The number of active riders declined 60% as people shied away from traveling in shared vehicles. The company’s CEO says while rides were down significantly compared to last year, he’s encouraged that they have picked up in July.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) —New Jersey’s casinos and horse tracks won $264.5 million in July after reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak, a figure that was down nearly 21% from a year ago, but one the gambling houses will gladly take after months of inactivity. Figures released today reflect the first month of resumed operations even at 25% of normal capacity that the casinos and tracks were permitted to undertake. Internet gambling revenue more than doubled in July to $87.4 million, and sports betting revenue was $29.5 million, up 65% over July 2019 levels, with sports including baseball, basketball and hockey resuming their seasons.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is repeating his call to reopen the nation’s schools, and he again pressed Congress to steer future coronavirus funding away from schools that do not reopen this fall. Trump made the remarks Wednesday at a White House discussion with parents, teachers and doctors who said they support a full return to the classroom. Most of the nation’s largest school districts are planning to start the year with remote instruction as virus cases continue to rise. As Congress negotiates a new round of virus relief, Trump has said school funding should go to parents if their local schools do not reopen for in-person instruction.

UNDATED (AP) — Tribune Publishing Company says it’s closing the newsrooms of five newspapers including The Daily News in Manhattan, the Orlando Sentinel and The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. The Chicago-based newspaper chain said Wednesday that the decision was made as the company evaluates its real estate needs in light of health and economic conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The company says employees will continue to work from home and the newspapers will continue to be published. The Capital Gazette moved to its current newsroom about a year after a gunman killed five staff members in 2018.