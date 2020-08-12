World shares mixed…Shake Shack opens in China

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — World shares were mixed today, with European benchmarks and U.S. futures mostly higher. In early trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.7%, while the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.3% higher. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.1 percent. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei closed 0.4% higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.4%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.6%. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P futures are both higher.

UNDATED (AP) — A crumbling college football season took a massive hit Tuesday when the Big Ten and Pac-12, two historic and powerful conferences, succumbed to the pandemic and canceled their fall football seasons. Despite pleas from players, coaches and President Donald Trump in recent days to play on, 40% of major college football teams have now decided to punt on a fall season, a decision that will cost schools tens of millions of dollars and upends traditions dating back a century. College communities would suffer economically.

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. economy has officially fallen into a recession after official figures showed it contracting by a record 20.4% in the second quarter as a result of lockdown measures put in place to counter the coronavirus pandemic. The slump recorded by the Office for National Statistics follows a 2.2% quarterly contraction in the first three months of the year. As such, the U.K. economy is in a recession — commonly defined as two quarters of negative growth. The statistics agency provided some hope that the economy is healing as lockdown restrictions are eased. In June when shops selling non-essential goods were allowed to reopen, the British economy grew by a monthly rate of 8.7%.

LONDON (AP) — Relations between the British government and ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s have chilled in a spat about the treatment of migrants. The Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has vowed to stop asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from France to England in small boats. Hundreds have made the dangerous crossing in the past weeks of calm summer weather. The company tweeted: “Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture.” The Home Office hit back, saying Patel was unconcerned about “upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food.”

BEIJING (AP) — Antagonisms between China and the United States didn’t stop Beijing’s burger lovers from standing in line for hours for a bite of Shake Shack’s snacks today. The New York burger brand opened its first restaurant in the Chinese capital today in Beijing’s TaiKoo Li, a shopping area popular among young people. Shake Shack opened its first restaurant in mainland China in Shanghai last year. Nearly 200 customers wound around the Beijing restaurant ahead of its 10:30 a.m. opening. The first in line said she got there around 6 a.m. Some visitors said they had mixed feelings but others said they did not believe food should be politicized, just delicious.