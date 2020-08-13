Late market fade…Tik Tok battle…Apple’s bite

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Another afternoon fade for stocks left Wall Street just shy of its record heights on Thursday. For the second straight day, the S&P briefly crossed above the record closing level it set in February, Stocks began stumbling in the early afternoon as Treasury yields were accelerating following an auction of 30-year bonds by the U.S. government. The S&P dipped 6.92 points, or 0.2%, to 3,373.43.The Dow dipped 80.12, or 0.3%, to 27,896.72. The Nasdaq climbed 30.27, or 0.3%, to 11,042.50.

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok and its U.S. employees are planning to take President Donald Trump’s administration to court over a sweeping order that could ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits. The employees’ legal challenge to Trump’s executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns the app. Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security and the economy. The lawsuits will likely argue Trump’s order is unconstitutional.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. Officials say the groups relied on the account to raise money for their operations. Officials are describing it as the largest-ever seizure of digital currency funds related to terrorism. The department says it’s seized millions of dollars, more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts and four websites.

NEW YORK (AP) —Apple has dropped the hugely popular “Fortnite” game from its App Store after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses Apple’s platform. Apple takes a 30% cut from in-app revenue purchases, which has long been a sore spot with developers. “Fortnite” is free, but users can pay for in game accoutrements like weapons and skins. The game’s developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct-payment plan for Apple’s iOS and Google Play that bypasses the App Store.

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is considering dropping flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities this fall. A federal requirement to keep flying to those cities expires at the end of next month unless it is extended by Congress. U.S. airlines were required to maintain flights to all the cities they served before the pandemic as a condition of getting $25 billion in money to help cover payrolls. American got $5.8 billion. But that money, and the requirement to keep serving smaller cities ends in Sept. 30. Airlines and their unions are asking for $25 billion more to cover payrolls through next March.