S&P 500 drifts close to record heights

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting close to its highest-ever levels and the market remains within a breath of erasing the last of its pandemic losses. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in morning trading after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. It pulled within 0.1% of its record close, which was set in February before investors appreciated how much devastation the new coronavirus would cause for the global economy. Treasury yields perked higher after a report showed that fewer than 1 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It’s still an incredibly high number, but it’s the lowest tally since March.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of laid-off workers in the U.S. applying for unemployment aid has fallen below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic intensified in March. It’s the second straight drop, but applications remain at an extraordinarily high level. The Labor Department says applications fell to 963,000 from 1.2 million the previous week. The decline suggests that layoffs are slowing, though last week’s figure is still above the pre-pandemic record of just under 700,000. The pandemic keeps forcing layoffs just as the expiration of a $600-a-week federal jobless benefit has deepened the hardships for many.

BLED, Slovenia (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is making a case for high-speed wireless networks that bar Chinese companies like Huawei (WAH’-way) during a visit to Slovenia. Pompeo met Slovenian officials in the mountain lake town of Bled today and signed a joint declaration on “5G Clean Network Security” that aims to keep untrusted telecommunications vendors out. Pompeo has led a U.S. campaign across Europe and elsewhere against Huawei and other Chinese companies the Trump administration accuses of sharing data with China’s security apparatus. Slovenia is a NATO ally and has been a willing partner in the effort. Last month it rolled out a nationwide 5G network with Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson.

LONDON (AP) — Britain has started testing a new smartphone app to help people find out whether they’ve been close to someone infected with COVID-19 after security concerns torpedoed an earlier effort to use technology to track the disease. The Department of Health and Social Care said that trials of the app began today on the Isle of Wight, with testing in the London borough of Newham scheduled to begin soon. The app, which was developed in conjunction with privacy experts and companies such as Google and Apple, is similar to technology being used in Germany and Ireland.

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie. AMC Entertainment said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day. AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. The chain touted the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.” Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21.