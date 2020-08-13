Stocks mixed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street after the Labor Department reported that 963,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It’s an incredibly high number, but still the lowest tally since March. The S&P 500 drifted lower after briefly topping the record close it set in February. The Dow Jones industrial average is also down, while the Nasdaq composite is up. Treasury yields rose following an auction of 30-year bonds.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remain at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. A year ago the rate averaged 3.60%. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.46% from 2.44% from last week.

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is considering dropping flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities this fall. A federal requirement to keep flying to those cities expires at the end of next month Congress extends it. U.S. airlines were required to maintain flights to all the cities they served before the pandemic as a condition of getting $25 billion in money to help cover payrolls. American got $5.8 billion. But that money, and the requirement to keep serving smaller cities ends in Sept. 30. Airlines and their unions are asking for $25 billion more to cover payrolls through next March.

BERLIN (AP) — The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle U.S. claims over emissions from its diesel vehicles for over $2.2 billion. Daimler (DYM’-lur) says the agreement with various U.S. authorities concerns civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel cars and vans. The company says the settlement with governments will result in costs of about $1.5 billion, while a civil suit will incur a charge of about $700 million. Like rival Volkswagen and other automakers, Daimler was caught advertising lower emissions for diesel vehicles than they actually produced.

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest movie theater chain will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie. AMC Entertainment says it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day. The chain is touting the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.” AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, plans to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21.