Global shares mixed…US home prices up…TikTok suing

Biz/Tech

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed in cautious trading today as investors studied fresh data out of China showing that its recovery remains subdued. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 dropped more than 2.0%, while Germany’s DAX slipped 1.2%. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 2.4%. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed nearly 0.2% higher. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 1.2%. Wall Street is expected to open lower, with Dow futures down 0.7% and S&P futures down 0.4%.

NEW YORK (AP) — An analysis by The Associated Press and Core Logic finds that the average home price in the U.S. in May was up 4.2% compared to a year ago. The data shows that prices for cheaper homes — those found in the lower third of prices in metropolitan areas and a typical target for first-time buyers — grew faster than the rest of the market. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates, to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations.

BEIJING (AP) — China is reporting its factory output rose just under 5% last month from a year earlier while retail sales fell slightly. The data released today show that despite a rebound in Chinese exports, overall domestic demand is muted as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say that overall, China created nearly 2 million fewer jobs than would normally be expected. There were signs of improvement in investment in factories and construction, which fell 1.6% in January to July, compared with a 3.1% contraction in the first half of the year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple and Google dropped the popular game Fortnite from their app stores after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan that bypasses their platforms. Apple and Google both take a 30% cut from in-app revenue purchases in games, which has long been a sore spot with developers. Fortnite’s developer, Epic Games, said in a blog post Thursday that it was introducing Epic Direct payments, a direct payment plan for Apple’s iOS and Google Play. Epic said the system is the same payment system it already uses to process payments on PC and Mac computers and Android phones. Apple and Google said the service violates their guidelines.

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok and its U.S. employees are planning to take President Donald Trump’s administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits. Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.