Stocks mixed as Wall Street takes a pause

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed after a Commerce Department report showed that sales for U.S retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected. The S&P 500 was little changed in afternoon trading, as the market takes a pause after nearly erasing the last of the steep losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In each of the last two days, the index made a brief run above its record closing high, set in February, only to fade in the afternoon. More stocks are rising than falling, but the moves have been mostly modest.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms. The panel’s majority ruled today that the law banning magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the constitutional right to bear firearms. A California Rifle & Pistol Association attorney calls it a huge victory. The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (hahv-YEHR’ beh-SEH’-rah) did not immediately say if he would ask for a full court review or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. He also did not say if the state would seek a delay to prevent a buying spree.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Today’s statement by Canada’s public safety minister came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions, aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic, were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada.

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New York’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from hotspot coronavirus states infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.” U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd became at least the second federal judge to rule against challenges to the quarantines first ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June. Cynthia Page filed the suit last month, claiming it unfairly stopped her from visiting Brooklyn and helping friends pack up belongings in a house they were preparing to sell. Page plans an appeal.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Miami businessman accused of being the mastermind behind the largest fraud case in Vermont’s history has pleaded guilty. Ariel Quiros (KWEHR’-ohs), the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts in Vermont, changed his plea today to guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and the concealment of material information. Nine other charges were dropped. Quiros and three others were indicted over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport, Vermont, using money raised through the EB-5 visa, which encourages foreigners to invest in U.S. projects that create jobs in exchange for a chance to earn permanent U.S. residency.