Trading flat…Quarantine deadline…GM legal loss

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes on Wall Street ended Friday more or less where they started after a day of drifting between small gains and losses. The market was nearly evenly split between rising and falling stocks after a report showed that sales for U.S retailers strengthened again last month, but by less than economists expected. The S&P ended with its sixth weekly gain in the last seven after briefly crossing above its record closing high twice this week. Wall Street was nearly evenly split between stocks that rose and fell, and the moves were almost uniformly modest. The Dow inched up 34.30 points.

LONDON (AP) — British tourists scurried to get out of France by whatever means possible before a deadline that would require them to quarantine at home for two weeks. Families cut summer vacations short and other travelers made hasty plans to return to the U.K. by whatever means possible before the 4 a.m. Saturday deadline. Eurostar trains between Paris and London and airport lounges that were almost empty earlier in the coronavirus pandemic filled with passengers. Those with more means opted for private jets.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major union representing U.S. postal workers endorsed Democrat Joe Biden, a move that comes after President Donald Trump acknowledged he was starving the postal service of money in order to make it more difficult to vote by mail in November’s election. The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, said Thursday that Trump’s longstanding hostility to the mail-delivering agency has heightened during the pandemic.

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit says he won’t reconsider his July dismissal of General Motors’ racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman wrote in an opinion Friday that new evidence presented by GM regarding bribes and foreign bank accounts “is too speculative to warrant reopening” the case. GM alleges that FCA paid bribes to two former United Auto Workers presidents, as well as a former union vice president and at least one former GM employee. It says payments were made so the officials would saddle GM with more than $1 billion in additional labor costs.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 30-year-old man injured in a Revel scooter accident three days before the company suspended its New York City operations last month has died of his injuries. The death of Francis Nunez marked the third fatality involving the scooters in the city. The Bronx resident was driving a scooter in upper Manhattan when he lost control and hit a pole. Nunez was taken to a hospital with head injuries and died Aug. 4. The ride-sharing scooter startup announced July 28 that it was suspending operations in New York City after a second fatal crash in less than two weeks.