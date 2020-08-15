Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes barely budged on Wall Street Friday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its record once again. The S&P 500 edged down 0.58, or less than 0.1%, to 3,372.85 after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. In each of the prior two days, the S&P 500 made a brief run above its record closing high, which was set in February, only to fade in the afternoon. It remains within 0.4% of its record. Wall Street was nearly evenly split between stocks that rose and fell, and the moves were almost uniformly modest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 34.30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,931.02, while the Nasdaq composite dipped 23.20, or 0.2%, to 11,019.30.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A little more than a month after Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement took effect, the Trump administration is scheduled to re-impose a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum Sunday. The move is raising tensions between the two allies. Trump accuses Canada of flooding the U.S. market with its raw, unprocessed aluminum. Critics of the tariffs counter that a jump in Canadian raw aluminum shipments to the United States is within historical norms and reflects stepped-up production from a Canadian smelter that had been shut down by a labor dispute. The Canadians are poised to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. aluminum and other products.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States. Trump’s executive order Friday says there is “credible evidence” that ByteDance “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.” Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy. It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco is putting its hopes on a return of tourists as the number of coronavirus cases drops and the violence that once drove travelers away slowly subsides. The government will now allow hotels to accept guests at 40% capacity, up from 30% previously under pandemic restrictions. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (ahn-DRAYS’ mahn-WEHL’ LOH’-pez OH’-brah-dohr) visited the once-glamorous resort Friday and pledged to fix pollution problems that affect the resort’s famous bay. But even if those plans are fulfilled, it will still be a long road back for Mexico’s battered tourism industry. In the first quarter, tourism revenues were down 51.5%.

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans desperate to feed their families amid the coronavirus pandemic are heading out to the open sea on inner tubes armed with a hook and line. It’s a risk they’re forced to take as the nationwide lockdown paralyzes an already miserable economy and eliminates their jobs in construction and restaurants. The fishermen face strong currents, sharks and the fear a fishhook could puncture their inner tube far from shore. A day’s catch could feed their families for a week. The rest they sell for a small profit.