Modest gains…California blackouts…300 Pizza Huts close

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are starting another week with modest gains on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 is making its latest run at its record high. The benchmark index was up up 0.4% at 3,385.36 in afternoon trading. Earlier in the morning, it climbed above its record closing level of 3,386.15, which was set on Feb. 19 before the pandemic shut down businesses worldwide and created the worst recession in decades. Twice last week, the index briefly crossed above that record level, only to fade in the afternoon. The Dow was down 0.2%, while the Nasdaq was up 0.9%. Treasury yields also slowed following their big run last week.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an emergency proclamation allowing some energy users and utilities to tap backup energy sources amid a days-long heatwave that has prompted rolling blackouts affecting hundreds of thousands of households. The governor also sent an irate letter to state energy overseers demanding to know why blackouts Friday and Saturday occurred with such little notice to the public. He said the state’s failure to anticipate and mitigate the service disruptions was “unacceptable.” Californians packed beaches and river banks over the weekend to cool off from scorching triple-digit temperature that raised the risk of more wildfires and fears of coronavirus spread.

UNDATED (AP) — Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home. Pizza sales have exploded during the pandemic. Domino’s last month reported a 30% spike in quarterly profits. On Monday it said that it was hiring more than 20,000 people to handle surging orders. Franchisee NPC International said Monday in documents filed in bankruptcy court that it had come to an agreement with Pizza Hut to close hundreds of locations. The Leawood, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection last month.

LONDON (AP) — Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, plans to cut capacity by 20% in September and October as a surge in COVID-19 cases dents bookings. The low-cost carrier said Monday that most of the reductions would come from trimming the frequency of flights, rather than route closures. Ryanair said the cuts would be focused on flights serving countries such as Spain, France and Sweden — where a rise in coronavirus cases has triggered tighter travel restrictions. Meanwhile, British rival easyJet said it would move ahead with plans to close its bases Stansted, Southend and Newcastle airports after consulting with unions.

NEW YORK (AP) — New LED video wall technology used in making last year’s “The Lion King” and “The Mandalorian” series could become more widespread as Hollywood production ramps back up during the pandemic. Instead of shooting on location with a full cast and crew and navigating stringent social distancing requirements, it allows filmmakers on a studio lot to spread out individual scenes captured virtually using a variety of techniques. Unlike a traditional “green screen,” the actor can see the background and cinematographers can match perspectives to look like a location shoot. Visual effects supervisor Robert Legato calls the move toward virtual production a “game changer” that’s being embraced by necessity during the pandemic.