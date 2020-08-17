Wall Street mixed…Capitol Hill to tackle USPS issues

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed on Wall Street this morning. At 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 12 points at 3,385. The Dow was down 50 points, at 27,882. The Nasdaq was up 87 points at 11,106.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from changing its operations or level of service. Her decision comes amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic as states expand mail-in voting options. Two lawmakers today called on the FBI to investigate. The legislation called the “Delivering for America Act” would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on Jan. 1. A vote could come next Saturday.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Department of the Interior has approved an oil and gas leasing program within Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed the Record of Decision, which will determine where oil and gas leasing will take place in the refuge’s coastal plain. He says it’s a significant step in determining where and under what conditions oil and gas development will occur. Congress approved the program in 2017, and the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management in December 2018 concluded drilling could be conducted within the coastal plain area without harming wildlife.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is imposing another round of restrictions on tech giant Huawei as President Donald Trump renews accusations the Chinese company’s telecommunications equipment is used for spying. The Commerce Department’s new rules which will further block Huawei from getting access to chip technology. A Huawei executive earlier in August said the company was already running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to U.S. sanctions and might be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips. Huawei has repeatedly denied accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) —Iran’s oil minister says the cargo of four tankers seized by the United States last week en route to Venezuela is no longer Iranian property. The minister today insisted the U.S. has no right to confiscate the shipment in international waters. The Trump administration said it seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela. The move was part of stepped-up U.S. campaign of maximum pressure on Iran and Venezuela, both heavily sanctioned allies. But the oil minister said the cargo had been “sold to customers and the payment was received” for it.