Quiet trading…Postal changes halted…France: masks a must

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Trading continues to be quiet on Wall Street, with stock indexes drifting mostly higher. The S&P 500 is once again bouncing against its record closing level., which has been acting as its ceiling in recent days. The Dow has been slightly lower most of the day, while the Nasdaq composite was modestly higher in afternoon trading.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Postmaster general says he is halting some operational changes until after the November election. Democrats contended that the changes threatened mail-in voting, and some states planned to file lawsuits. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he will “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue as DeJoy, a Trump ally who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms among workers.

PARIS (AP) — France is now mandating masks in all workplaces, from the Paris business district to factories in the provinces. The government is trying to contain growing virus infections but avoid shutting down the economy. Today’s announcement makes France one of relatively few countries that’s universally requiring workers to wear masks on the job, though they’re routinely worn in many Asian countries. France’s daily infection count jumped past 3,000 over the weekend, for the first time since May. Around a quarter of the 1,000 virus clusters that have emerged since France ended its strict virus lockdown in May were traced to workplaces.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A technology company aiming to send up high-altitude airships to monitor crops and bring broadband has chosen New Mexico for its U.S. production center. New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes says Switzerland-based Sceye picked the state as its U.S. base for stratospheric flights for earth observation and communication. The company founded by global humanitarian Mikkel Vestergaard is expected to create 140 high-paying manufacturing and engineering jobs. Sceye is negotiating a deal to provide better broadband access to the Navajo Nation and other underserved areas in the state.

LONDON (AP) — The British government says discounts on 35 million meals have been claimed by food outlets as part of its “Eat Out to Help Out” program. Figures released from the Treasury show that food outlets have claimed for over 35 million discounted meals in the first half of August. Under the scheme, sitting customers can receive a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating restaurants from Monday to Wednesday, up to 10 pounds ($13) per person. Food outlets from Michelin-starred outlets to international burger chains can then get the discount reimbursed by the government within five days.