S&P rebound…Postal cuts uproar…Walmart, Home Depot soar

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus, as the S&P closed at an all-time high Tuesday. It notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19. The S&P milestone caps a furious 51.5% rally that began in late March. Tremendous amounts of aid from the Federal Reserve and Congress helped launch the rally. The Dow fell 66.84 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The postmaster general says he is halting some operational changes until after the November election. Democrats say the changes threaten mail-in voting, and some states plan to file lawsuits. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” DeJoy, a Trump ally who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for some of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims’ families is accusing gun maker Remington Arms of using its new bankruptcy case to try to wipe out the families’ lawsuit against the company. The comments came during a hearing Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court in Decatur, Alabama. The families are suing Remington in Connecticut over how it marketed the rifle used in the 2012 massacre that killed 20 children and six adults. A lawyer for Remington denies the allegation.

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans turned to Walmart and Home Depot to stock up on supplies and do-it-yourself projects as they stayed close to home at a time when new cases of virus surged, resulting in soaring sales for their fiscal second quarter. Walmart’s online sales nearly doubled in the fiscal second quarter, helped by an expansion of its online delivery services. Home Depot reported a 23.4% increase in sales at stores opened at least a year globally.

MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. says it was the victim of a ransomware attack that likely got some personal information about the cruise company’s guests and employees. The attack was first detected Saturday, and it accessed an encrypted portion of technology systems for one of the cruise line’s brands. Word of the attack came in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Carnival operates Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and other lines.