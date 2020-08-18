Stocks drift … Home construction surge … Retail results

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 is near record levels, but stocks are drifting on Wall Street this morning. Trading across markets remains very quiet, after a tremendous rally since March wiped out virtually all of the 34% drop the S&P 500 suffered earlier this year. Big U.S. companies are mostly finished reporting their earnings results for the spring, while investors are waiting to see if Congress and the White House can get past their partisan differences and agree on more aid for the economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounceback from the coronavirus pandemic. The Commerce Department reports new homes were started an annual pace of nearly 1.5 million in July, highest since January and well above what economists were expecting. Housing starts have now risen three straight months after plunging in March and April as the virus outbreak paralyzed the American economy. Construction of single-family homes was up 8.2% from June, while construction of apartments and condominiums soared 56.7%. The Northeast and South saw the biggest jumps.

ATLANTA (AP) — Millions of people forced to work out of the office took on new projects at home and Home Depot is supplying a lot of the material. At Home Depot stores open at least a year, sales surged an remarkable 25% in the U.S. during the second quarter. Overall revenue for the Atlanta company hit $38.05 billion, far exceeding the $34.94 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to a Zacks Investment Research survey. It easily topped last year’s revenue of $30.84 billion for the three months ended Aug. 2. Sales at stores open at least a year climbed 23.4%, globally, trailing only the massive surge in comparable-store sales in the U.S.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart delivered strong profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal second quarter. The retailer was helped by shoppers focused on buying food and other items as they stay close to home during the pandemic. Online sales in the U.S. jumped 97% and sales at stores opened at least a year rose 9.3%. Walmart has become something of a lifeline for people seeking to limit exposure to the virus. The pandemic has only widened the gap between traditional retailers and big box operators like Walmart and Target.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the Tennessee Valley Authority over long-term partnership agreements signed by local power companies that receive electricity generated by the nation’s largest public utility. The lawsuit claims the 20-year deals signed by more than 130 companies lock the power distributors into exclusive, “never-ending” contracts with the TVA and “will forever deprive distributors and ratepayers the opportunity to renegotiate with TVA to obtain cheaper, cleaner electricity.” Protect Our Aquifer, Energy Alabama and Appalachian Voices also allege the deals hurt the ability of local power companies to use renewable power from outside the TVA.