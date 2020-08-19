Stocks lower, Fed minutes weigh, Apple reaches $2 trillion

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street today, handing the S&P a loss a day after it closed at a record high. Stocks started to fade in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its latest policy meeting. The S&P fell 14.93 points, or 0.4%, to 3,374.85. The Dow slid 85.19 points, or 0.3%, to 27,692.88. The Nasdaq composite lost 64.38 points, or 0.6%, to 11,146.46. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 2.29 points, or 0.2%, to 1,572.07.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers lifted their spending in May and June but businesses remained cautious because of the tremendous uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook. That’s according to discussions by Federal Reserve officials at a policy meeting last month. The Fed officials said the nascent economic recovery faces several risks. Those include another outbreak of the coronavirus and that the U.S. government would pull back on the financial relief it had provided to households, businesses and state and local governments.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple has become the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion as technology continues to reshape a world where smartphones are like appendages and digital services are like instruments orchestrating people’s lives. The iPhone maker reached the $2 trillion milestone in Wednesday’s stock market trading, just two years after Apple became the first U.S. company with a $1 trillion market value. It comes amid a devastating pandemic that has shoved the economy into a deep recession. Despite the tough times, many analysts believe Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s corporate parent could soon join apple in the $2 trillion club.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Postal Service is facing more questions and a federal lawsuit over mail disruptions. And that attention comes despite assurances by President Donald Trump’s postmaster general of no more service changes until after the November election. It’s a pledge made by Louis DeJoy only after a public outcry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says DeJoy tells her that he has no intention of restoring removed blue mailboxes or sorting equipment and no plans for employee overtime. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said officials are withholding information about DeJoy’s selection to the job. Civil and voting rights advocates are suing to bring mail operations back to normal.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb has filed preliminary paperwork for selling stock on Wall Street, undaunted by a global pandemic that has taken some wind out of its home-sharing business. The San Francisco-based company said it submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission. It kept details in the statement confidential. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering hasn’t yet been determined. The timing of the IPO also hasn’t been set.