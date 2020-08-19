Stocks mixed…Apple is 1st US company valued at $2 trillion

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in early trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 is edging higher a day after it wiped out the last of its losses created by the pandemic and surpassed its Feb. 19 peak. The market’s momentum has slowed in recent weeks, after it roared back from its nearly 34% plummet in February and March. It took the S&P 500 several attempts to break its record after pulling within 1% of the mark a week and a half ago.

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s hugely loyal customer base trust its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter.

NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll finds that the pandemic shuffled the deck for the so-called gig economy as fear of contracting the coronavirus led many who once traveled in shared vehicles to stay home, and grocery delivery services struggled to keep up with demand from people who didn’t want to risk stepping into a store. A new survey from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows how consumer attitudes about using ride-hailing and delivery services have changed. It also highlights a wealth divide, where Americans with higher incomes are able to utilize the services to help reduce their risk of infection.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is reporting record sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months. The retail chain says online sales surged 195% and same-store sales spiked 10.9%, second-quarter growth that is unprecedented in the company’s 58-year history. It’s the latest evidence that big-box stores are becoming consumers’ prime shopping destinations during the pandemic. Target, Walmart and Home Depot have all benefited as Americans limit their trips to a few stores and focus on stay-at-home activities. The shift in behavior is reshaping the retail landscape at the expense of mall-based retailers and other stores forced to close this year.

NEW YORK (AP) — Malls are bringing all types of drive-in entertainment to their massive parking lots in hopes of luring people back to their properties after being closed for months due to the pandemic. A mall in upstate New York, for example, is hosting a drive-in wrestling match. Others around the country are bringing movies or magic shows that can be watched from a car. Malls have struggled to attract shoppers for years, but the pandemic has hit them especially hard. The drive-ins mean extra money since production companies typically pay to rent a section of the parking lot. Malls can also benefit from meal delivery from the food court to the parking lot.