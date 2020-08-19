Stocks tick higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, adding a bit more to the S&P 500′s record. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% a day after it wiped out the last of its losses created by the pandemic and surpassed its Feb. 19 peak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite are also slighly higher. The market’s momentum has remained solid, but it’s slowed recently after roaring back from a terrifying plummet of nearly 34% in February and March.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Investors are driving shares of drug developer BioMarin down by a third after U.S. regulators rejected its potentially game-changing gene therapy for hemophilia A patients. The Food and Drug Administration’s rejection late Tuesday means BioMarin will have to complete an ongoing late-stage patient study. That will delay possible approval for a couple of years. The therapy could have freed hemophilia A patients from frequent IV infusions of blood-clotting therapy to prevent internal bleeding from the rare bleeding disorder. Questions about whether it would work for a lifetime or just several years arose recently. The FDA now wants study participants to be followed longer.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall under a new federal directive. The head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the order today. Alex Azar (AY’-zahr) made the decision as part of the emergency powers he has during the U.S. coronavirus epidemic. It effectively temporarily preempts pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. Public health officials have been worried that vaccination rates would fall because doctors’ offices were closed by the pandemic. The authorization allows state-licensed pharmacies to administer childhood vaccines without a doctor’s prescription. Azar says pharmacists must first complete a training program, although many already have.

MOORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A massive surge in online sales and increased business at its U.S. stores helped push Lowe’s second-quarter performance above analysts’ estimates. As with rival Home Depot, Lowe’s has experienced stronger interest in its products as people continue to stay home amid the virus outbreak. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 climbed to $27.3 billion from $21 billion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging people not to buy tires from Goodyear. He claims that the Ohio-based manufacturer has banned MAGA hats. His tweet today immediately sent the company’s stock downward. Goodyear responded to Trump with a tweet of its own, saying that the company was the focus of a conversation that “created some misconceptions about our policies and our company.” Goodyear says it simply ask its workers to “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”