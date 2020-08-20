Stocks inch higher…Mortgage rates tick up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are inching higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street. Gains in tech stocks are lifting the Nasdaq and helping to keep the S&P 500 close to its record level. Intel climbed after it said will speed up $10 billion in buybacks of its own stock because it sees the price as cheap relative to its value. Treasury yields fell after a government report showed that slightly more than 1.1 million U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week, though they remain at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.99% from 2.96% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.55% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.54% from 2.46% from last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The administration said in a high-court filing Thursday that Trump’s @realdonaldtrump account with more than 85 million followers is his personal property and blocking people from it is akin to elected officials who refuse to allow their opponents’ yard signs on their front lawns. The federal appeals court in New York ruled last year that Trump uses the account to make daily pronouncements and observations that are overwhelmingly official in nature. It held that Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for a New York prosecutor to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero’s ruling echoes his prior decision in the case, which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last month. The high court returned the case to Marrero so Trump’s lawyers could get another chance to challenge the subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed the decision to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft say they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect at midnight that would force both companies to classify their drivers as employees rather than independent contractors. At issue is a decision that could re-shape the so-called gig economy as drivers, delivery workers and others who work for popular apps on an as-needed basis seek better working conditions and benefits. California represents a substantial chunk of both companies’ businesses.