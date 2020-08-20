Stocks mixed…Jobless claims jump back above 1 million

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in early trading on Wall Street following discouraging data about the economy, as the number of layoffs sweeping the country picks up again. Most stocks across Wall Street are lower, but tech companies are holding up better, and they helped the Nasdaq composite rise. Treasury yields fell after a report showed that slightly more than 1.1 million U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines. The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the coronavirus outbreak erupted the economy is still weak, despite recent gains as some businesses reopen and some sectors like housing and manufacturing have rebounded. A rising number of people who have lost jobs say they consider their loss to be permanent.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.” The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court. Federal prosecutor alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States. Multiple messages were left seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Bannon and his lawyer.

UNDATED (AP) — American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 U.S. cities in October, when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires. American says it will consider other changes unless the federal government provides more money to the embattled airline industry. The decision appears designed to put pressure on Congress and the Trump administration to approve another $25 billion in relief for passenger airlines, which have seen traffic plummet during the coronavirus pandemic. American has already received $5.8 billion and has applied for an additional federal loan of $4.9 billion.

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic. The San Francisco-based home sharing company said it will limit occupancy in its rental homes to 16 people. It may offer exceptions for boutique hotels or other event venues. Airbnb said it may pursue legal action against guests and hosts who violate the ban. Airbnb has always prohibited unauthorized parties, and the company said nearly 75% of its listings explicitly ban parties. But after a deadly shooting at a California Airbnb rental last Halloween, the company has taken multiple steps to crack down.