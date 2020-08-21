S&P record…Strong home sales…Trade agreement

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P ticked higher to close at another all-time high Friday, powered by strength for technology stocks and better-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. The index rose 0.3%, even though the majority of stocks in it weakened. Despite its record-setting week, the market’s momentum has slowed recently after roaring back from its nearly 34% plunge from late February into March. The Dow climbed 190.60, or 0.7%, to 27,930.33, and the Nasdaq composite added 46.85, or 0.4%, to 11,311.80.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Spurred by ultra-low mortgage rates, home buyers rushed last month to snap up a limited supply of existing houses, causing the pace of purchases to jump by a record-high 24.7%. The July surge in purchases reported Friday by the National Association of Realtors marked the second straight month of accelerating sales. The back-to-back increases have helped stabilize the home buying market, which all but froze early this spring when the viral pandemic erupted across the United States.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California added more than 140,000 jobs in July and lowered its unemployment rate to 13.3%. But the unemployment rate is still higher than it ever was during the Great Recession a decade ago. Compared to the same period last year, California has lost more than 1.6 million jobs, the most of any state in the country. Nine of the state’s 11 job sectors added jobs in July. But all are still reeling from the massive job losses sustained earlier this year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine lobsters should soon be returning to European pots under a modest trade agreement announced Friday. In a big win for Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry, the European Union agreed to drop its 8% tariff on U.S. lobsters for the next five years and to work to make the move permanent. For its part, the United States agreed to cut in half tariffs on EU imports worth about $160 million a year, including some prepared meals, crystal glassware and cigarette lighters.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein is asking a bankruptcy judge in Delaware to allow him to pursue arbitration in New York over what he claims is his wrongful termination from the company he co-founded. An attorney for Weinstein cited “newly discovered information and facts” in asking the judge presiding over The Weinstein Co. bankruptcy for permission to pursue the arbitration case. The Weinstein Co. sought bankruptcy protection in 2018 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that triggered a nationwide movement to address predatory sexual behavior and harassment. A New York jury convicted Weinstein in February of rape and sexual assault.