Stocks mixed…Home sales up a record 24.7% in July

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses for health care and materials companies offset gains in technology. The S&P 500 was about flat in early trading, still on track for a small gain for the week following several days of bumpy trading. Solid gains all week for technology companies have the Nasdaq heading for a weekly gain of more than 2%. European markets were broadly lower while Asian markets ended higher. Treasury yields were slightly lower and crude oil prices fell. Deere rose after reporting strong results.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. home sales rose a record-breaking 24.7% in July, extending last month’s rebound after the coronavirus pandemic all but froze the housing market this spring. The National Association of Realtors says sales of existing homes jumped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million. With two straight months of record-breaking gains, purchases are now up 8.7% from a year ago. Home sales rose 20.7% in June, a record that lasted only a month. The housing market has been one of the more resilient sectors of the economy during the pandemic, but market activity continues to hinge on supply, which remains low.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast that will help ease the country’s dependence on imports. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) said the amount of gas discovered is 320 billion cubic meters. Industry analysts say that is notable but not a “game-changer” that might turn the country into a regional energy hub. But if confirmed as recoverable, the reserves could ease the country’s dependence on costly energy imports, which last year totaled $41 billion.

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Navy SEAL who has said he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden has been banned by Delta Air Lines after removing his face mask during a flight. Robert O’Neill tweeted about his ban on Thursday, and the airline confirmed the action. All major U.S. airlines require passengers to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Delta says it has banned more than 100 passengers for violating the rule.

UNDATED (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.