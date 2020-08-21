Tech gains prop up wobbly market

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — More gains for tech stocks are propping up an otherwise wobbly Wall Street as a record-breaking week of trading meanders to a close. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in afternoon trading, even though most stocks in the index were weaker. The other major indexes were modestly higher. Today’s moves are the latest in a muted week in which the S&P 500 returned to a record but is on track for only a 0.5% gain.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and the European Union have announced a modest agreement to cut tariffs on less than $300 million worth of annual trade between them. The EU will drop import taxes on U.S. lobsters for the next five years and will work to make the move permanent. The United States agreed to cut in half tariffs on EU imports worth about $160 million a year, including some prepared meals, crystal glassware and cigarette lighters. U.S. lobster imports to the EU came to $111 million in 2017 before falling off in the face of rising tensions between the trading partners and an EU trade agreement with Canada that favored Canadian lobster. Maine’s beleaguered lobster industry had pleaded for relief.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California added more than 140,000 jobs in July and lowered its unemployment rate to 13.3%. But the unemployment rate is still higher than it ever was during the Great Recession a decade ago. Compared to the same period last year, California has lost more than 1.6 million jobs, the most of any state in the country. Nine of the state’s 11 job sectors added jobs in July. But all are still reeling from the massive job losses sustained earlier this year. The leisure and hospitality sector added nearly 6,000 jobs last month, down more than 619,000 from last year.

UNDATED (AP) — As movie theaters come back to life across the country, the National Association of Theater Owners is helping to take the guess work out of safe operating practices in the era of COVID-19. The trade organization is announcing a set of health and safety protocols Friday based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Occupational Safety and Heath Administration. Over 300 companies representing more than 2,600 theater locations in the U.S. have already signed on to the voluntary CinemaSafe program, which recommends mask-wearing, reduced capacity, sanitization and air filtration.

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon retail chief Jeff Wilke, who has helped Amazon transform itself from an online bookstore into a global colossus, is retiring early next year. The 53-year-old executive has been with Amazon for more than two decades and was regarded as a potential successor to founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. His oversight at Amazon grew along with the company, running not just Amazon.com, but the Whole Foods grocery chain and its physical bookstores. Wilke is referred to within Amazon as “The other Jeff” to differentiate him from Bezos. The two have worked closely together since Wilke joined the company in 1999, four years after Amazon.com started selling books online.