Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 ticked higher to close at another all-time high Friday, powered by strength for technology stocks and better-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. The index rose 0.3%, even though the majority of stocks in it weakened. It was up 0.7% for the week, the seventh gain for the index in the last eight weeks, but the last two have been the most modest during that stretch. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 190.60, or 0.7%, on Friday to 27,930.33. The Nasdaq composite added 46.85, or 0.4%, to 11,311.80.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Schools across the United States are facing shortages and delays of up to several months in getting this year’s most crucial back-to-school supplies: the laptops and other equipment needed for online learning. The world’s three biggest computer companies, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops, according to an Associated Press investigation. Part of the reason is high demand and disruptions of supply chains that have jammed production of laptops and Chromebooks. Schools say another factor is the Trump administration’s recent sanctions on Chinese companies that have exacerbated massive backlogs.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The FBI is investigating a data breach that may have compromised the identity of people with the coronavirus in South Dakota. The Rapid City Journal reports that South Dakota Fusion Center Director Paul Niedringhaus sent a letter to people who may have been affected by the June 19 breach. The letter, dated Monday, says the state’s fusion center used Netsential.com’s services to build a secure online portal this spring to help first responders identify people who had tested positive for the coronavirus so they could take precautions while responding to emergency calls. Houston-based Netsential previously confirmed that its server was breached.

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have blocked an array of news media websites reporting on the country shaken by two weeks of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Saturday that more than 50 sites had been blocked, including those of U.S.-funded Radio Liberty and Belsat, a Polish-funded satellite TV channel focusing on Belarus. Protests unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration broke out after the Aug. 9 presidential election in which official results handed Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Protesters allege the results were manipulated and are calling for Lukashenko to resign.

NEW YORK (AP) — David Pecker is stepping down as CEO of the National Enquirer’s parent, ending a reign that saw the company entangled in a campaign-finance scandal that sent President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to jail. Pecker’s American Media is being taken over by Accelerate360, a Georgia-based logistics company. Accelerate did not disclose the terms of the deal but said the combined entity would be headed by Accelerate CEO David Parry and that Pecker will serve as an “executive advisor” to the company’s A360 Media division. Under Pecker, the National Enquirer for years buried potentially embarrassing stories about Trump and other favored celebrities by buying the rights to them and never publishing.